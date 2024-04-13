Jackson chipped in 31 points (12-23 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and three steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 123-120 loss to the Lakers.

Jackson led Memphis in scoring while putting up an efficient 7-for-13 line from beyond the arc. The seven triples tied his career-high mark, which he initially established March 20 against the Warriors. As has typically been the case for Jackson, his scoring came with little production as a rebounder or distributor, though he did tie his career-best total with three thefts in Friday's defeat.