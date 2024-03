Jackson amassed 19 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-112 loss to Oklahoma City.

Jackson didn't have his best shooting performance since he made just five of his 14 field goals, but he still posted a decent stat line across the board. He's now scored in double digits in each of his last four appearances, averaging 23.5 points and shooting 45.5 percent from the field in that span.