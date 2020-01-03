Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Bounces back with 23 points
Morant generated 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists and a rebound across 33 minutes in Thursday's 128-123 loss to the Kings.
Morant got his shot back in order, but the rookie was far from perfect on Thursday as he turned the ball over for a team-high seven times. The Murray State product exploded onto the scene to begin the season, but rookie growing pains have driven his production down from time to time. He now ranks 15th in the league with an average of 3.2 turnovers per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...