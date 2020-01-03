Morant generated 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists and a rebound across 33 minutes in Thursday's 128-123 loss to the Kings.

Morant got his shot back in order, but the rookie was far from perfect on Thursday as he turned the ball over for a team-high seven times. The Murray State product exploded onto the scene to begin the season, but rookie growing pains have driven his production down from time to time. He now ranks 15th in the league with an average of 3.2 turnovers per game.