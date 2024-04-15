Share Video

Morant (shoulder) will be fully cleared for basketball activities halfway through the offseason, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder in mid-January and remains on track with his rehab. Due to a suspension to start the campaign and then the season-ending procedure, the All-Star point guard appeared in just nine games in 2023-24 and averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 35.3 minutes. While injuries decimated Memphis' entire roster all campaign, it doesn't sound like those issues will linger and impact 2024-25.

