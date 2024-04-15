Morant (shoulder) will be fully cleared for basketball activities halfway through the offseason, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder in mid-January and remains on track with his rehab. Due to a suspension to start the campaign and then the season-ending procedure, the All-Star point guard appeared in just nine games in 2023-24 and averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 35.3 minutes. While injuries decimated Memphis' entire roster all campaign, it doesn't sound like those issues will linger and impact 2024-25.