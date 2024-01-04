Morant chipped in 28 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Raptors.

Morant has been excellent since returning to action after a 25-game suspension. However, this was perhaps his most well-rounded performance, as he finished just one assist and two rebounds away from recording a triple-double. He didn't miss a beat despite missing nearly the first two months of the regular season, and he has injected some much-needed life into the Grizzlies on both ends of the court. Even though Memphis lost here, the team has gone 5-3 with Morant in the starting lineup, and the star point guard is averaging 25.6 points, 8.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in that stretch.