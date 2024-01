Morant (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix.

Morant was questionable for Sunday's matchup due to right shoulder soreness, and he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to the injury. Derrick Rose (thigh) remains out against the Suns, so Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart will need to step up. Vince Williams could also see increased run despite missing the last two games with a foot injury.