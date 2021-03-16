Morant posted 15 points (4-12 FG, 7-10 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 122-99 loss to the Suns.

Morant's season has been a bit of a disappointment, as all who drafted him in the early rounds aren't getting a great return on their investment. We've seen flashes of brilliance, but they've been infrequent and unpredictable. More often than not, we've seen nights like Monday where he can't put it all together. The entire team seemed to give up in the fourth quarter, so that's one possible reason for a down game frim the former Rookie of the Year.