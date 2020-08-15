Morant supplied 35 points (13-28 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 42 minutes during Saturday's 126-122 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Morant finished with a career high scoring total while nearing a double-double. He stepped up in the most important game of his rookie campaign. However, Morant also committed eight turnovers, and his sloppy play down the stretch contributed to Memphis losing its lead. Still, he's almost certainly on the verge of earning Rookie of the Year honors, and he has Memphis ahead of schedule in terms of the team's competitiveness.