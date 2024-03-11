LaRavia closed Sunday's 124-93 loss to the Thunder with 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals in 24 minutes.
After a very shaky start to the season, LaRavia seems to have finally found some confidence. Over his last four games, the forward has compiled averages of 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers.
