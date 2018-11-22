Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Excels in bench role
Green posted 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and a blocked shot across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 104-103 win over the Spurs.
Green looked decent in his third game back from an injury that sidelined him for 12 games, although he showed some signs of rust by coughing up the ball four times. He logged the best season of his career in 2017, averaging 10.3 points and 28 minutes per game, and certainly came alive after the All-Star break, averaging 11 points and 10 rebounds over 21 games. Green has an opportunity to slide up the depth chart quickly, especially while the Grizzlies wait for Chandler Parsons (knee) and Dillon Brooks (knee) to return.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 21 minutes in return•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Set for substantial role in return•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Slated to return Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Practicing with Hustle•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Suffers broken jaw•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Won't return Friday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.