Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Excels in bench role

Green posted 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and a blocked shot across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 104-103 win over the Spurs.

Green looked decent in his third game back from an injury that sidelined him for 12 games, although he showed some signs of rust by coughing up the ball four times. He logged the best season of his career in 2017, averaging 10.3 points and 28 minutes per game, and certainly came alive after the All-Star break, averaging 11 points and 10 rebounds over 21 games. Green has an opportunity to slide up the depth chart quickly, especially while the Grizzlies wait for Chandler Parsons (knee) and Dillon Brooks (knee) to return.