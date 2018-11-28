Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 27 minutes in Tuesday's loss

Green registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 loss to the Raptors.

Green stepped up with Jaren Jackson in foul trouble and delivered one of his most impressive performances of the season. Marc Gasol apparently suffered a foot injury of some sort, though he did ultimately finish out the contest on the court. If Gasol were to miss Friday's matchup with the Nets, Green could draw the start in his place. Regardless, Green seems to be getting comfortable after missing 12 games (from Oct. 22 and Nov. 16) with a broken jaw.