Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 27 minutes in Tuesday's loss
Green registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 loss to the Raptors.
Green stepped up with Jaren Jackson in foul trouble and delivered one of his most impressive performances of the season. Marc Gasol apparently suffered a foot injury of some sort, though he did ultimately finish out the contest on the court. If Gasol were to miss Friday's matchup with the Nets, Green could draw the start in his place. Regardless, Green seems to be getting comfortable after missing 12 games (from Oct. 22 and Nov. 16) with a broken jaw.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Excels in bench role•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 21 minutes in return•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Set for substantial role in return•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Slated to return Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Practicing with Hustle•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Suffers broken jaw•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country