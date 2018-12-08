Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Season-high 24 points Friday

Green tallied 24 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over New Orleans.

Green dropped a season-high 24 points in Friday's win, going 9-of-12 from the field. He managed to see some additional playing time with Jaren Jackson recording his first three fouls in just five minutes, nullifying his impact on the game. Jackson is certainly struggling to stay on the court and Green is taking advantage, having now scored in double-digits in five straight games. He doesn't possess a lot of upside but he could be worth a look if you need some points and boards.