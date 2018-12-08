Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Season-high 24 points Friday
Green tallied 24 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over New Orleans.
Green dropped a season-high 24 points in Friday's win, going 9-of-12 from the field. He managed to see some additional playing time with Jaren Jackson recording his first three fouls in just five minutes, nullifying his impact on the game. Jackson is certainly struggling to stay on the court and Green is taking advantage, having now scored in double-digits in five straight games. He doesn't possess a lot of upside but he could be worth a look if you need some points and boards.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Has four steals in Sunday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 27 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Excels in bench role•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Plays 21 minutes in return•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Set for substantial role in return•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...