Uthoff signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A former standout at Iowa, Uthoff has spent much of the last three-and-a-half seasons playing overseas and in the G League. In 34 appearances for the Memphis Hustle this season, Uthoff averaged 18.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 34.9 minutes. A 37 percent three-point shooter, Uthoff will provide some insurance to a frontcourt dealing with injuries to Brandon Clarke (quad), Jaren Jackson (knee) and Justise Winslow (back).