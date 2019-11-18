Grizzlies' John Konchar: Out with calf strain
Konchar has been ruled out for Monday's G League game against the South Bay Lakers.
It's unclear as to when Konchar suffered the injury, but he'll miss at least one contest. Through three games this season, he's averaging 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 blocks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...