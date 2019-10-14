Valanciunas (foot) is expected to be ready for next Wednesday's season opener against Miami, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Coach Taylor Jenkins reiterated that Valanciunas should be ready for next Wednesday's regular-season opener. That said, considering Valanciunas both missed the entirety of preseason ans is dealing with minor foot soreness, there's a chance he could see a diminished role compared to what can be expected of him going forward. If that's the case, look for Bruno Caboclo to see a slight boost in minutes.