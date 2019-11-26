Play

Guduric generated five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one assist in eight minutes during Monday's 126-114 loss to the Pacers.

Guduric was dealing with right knee soreness but was able to give it a go. Nevertheless, he saw limited minutes as usual and remains a low-end option even in deep formats due to his minuscule role.

