Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Logs eight minutes in Monday's loss
Guduric generated five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one assist in eight minutes during Monday's 126-114 loss to the Pacers.
Guduric was dealing with right knee soreness but was able to give it a go. Nevertheless, he saw limited minutes as usual and remains a low-end option even in deep formats due to his minuscule role.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...