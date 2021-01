Guduric signed a three-year contract with Turkish club Fenerbahce on Dec. 18, Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.

Guduric's decision to return to Europe comes as little surprise after his unsuccessful stint in the NBA came to an end late in the preseason, when the Grizzlies made him one of their final roster cuts. As a 24-year-old rookie with Memphis in 2019-20, Guduric appeared in 44 games, averaging 3.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 11.0 minutes per contest.