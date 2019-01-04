Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Cleared to play
Conley (shoulder) will play Friday against the Nets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Though Conley was listed as questionable, he expressed optimism in his availability Thursday, so the fact that he's been cleared isn't too surprising. He's coming off his worst game of the year, going 0-for-8 against the Pistons on Wednesday.
