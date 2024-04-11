Conley finished Wednesday's 116-107 loss to Denver with 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Despite the loss, the Timberwolves have to be encouraged by Conley's recent stat lines. The veteran has also enjoyed a great attendance record during his first full season in Minneapolis, missing only six games during the 2023-24 campaign. Conley has 10 three-pointers over his last two games, and converted 55.6 percent of his long-range shots in the process.