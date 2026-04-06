Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Scores 11 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley recorded 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 122-108 loss to the Hornets.
Conley didn't see any action in Friday's 115-103 loss to Philadelphia, but he was back with the starters Sunday due to Anthony Edwards (knee) being sidelined. If Edwards is forced to miss more time, Conley is only worth deploying in deeper fantasy formats.
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