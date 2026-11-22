Conley logged 19 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals over 18 minutes during Saturday's 97-96 loss to Sacramento.

Conley delivered an outstanding performance in limited playing time, missing just one shot while tying Paul George for Boston's scoring lead. His three steals also provided an unexpected defensive boost. Despite the impressive efficiency, the veteran's 18-minute workload makes it difficult to project this as a sustainable scoring level. Conley remains more of a situational fantasy option unless his role expands, as he's averaging just 10.0 minutes per game in his five appearances this season. He's not expected to receive consistent playing time when the team is at full strength.