Conley (rest) is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Pistons.

Conley didn't play in Friday's 125-120 preseason overtime victory over the 76ers, the Celtics' final exhibition, though the veteran is in line to suit up Tuesday to begin the 2026-27 campaign against Detroit. Conley most recently averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 18.4 minutes per contest in 54 regular-season games with the Timberwolves in 2025-26. His role is mostly to provide guidance and leadership to a young, up-and-coming roster, so he will likely be off the floor more often than not. However, Conley could get some minutes intermittently during the year, and he might even make a few appearances as a starter.