Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Good to go for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Rockets.
Conley got the night off Wednesday against Orlando, but he'll be right back in the fold for Friday's action. Anthony Edwards (knee), Ayo Dosunmu (calf) and Bones Hyland (hip) are all listed as questionable, so Conley could be in store for more minutes if the Minnesota backcourt is shorthanded in Houston.
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