Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Will sit out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley will be rested Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
Conley will take the night off for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With this news, Bones Hyland could step into a featured role in the backcourt with so many players getting the night off for Minnesota.
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