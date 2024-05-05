Conley had 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 win over the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Conley led all players in Saturday's Game 1 in assists while ending as one of four Timberwolves in double figures in scoring and as the lone player with a double-double in a winning effort. Conley, who connected on a team-high-tying trio of threes, reached double digits in assists for the first time this postseason, and he has recorded at least 10 points and seven dimes in three playoff outings.