Conley (Achilles) is expected to play in Thursday's Game 6 against the Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Conley is expected to return to action Thursday after missing Game with right Achilles soreness. If the veteran guard is ultimately upgraded from questionable to available, he will likely reclaim his starting spot from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
