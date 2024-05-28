Conley (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against Dallas.

Conley continues to deal with a right soleus strain but has played in the Timberwolves' last five matchups. Throughout the series, the veteran has averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.7 minutes. With the Timberwolves' season on the line Tuesday, Conley will likely give it a go once again.