Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Slotted to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley won't start Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs.
Conley has started the last five games, but he will come off the bench with Ayo Dosunmu entering the first five Sunday. Conley played just four minutes in Game 3 and 16 minutes in Game 2 despite starting both contests.
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