Conley (Achilles) is available and starting in Tuesday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against Dallas.

Conley has been a mainstay on the injury report, but he has continued to play through his right soleus strain and put up decent numbers. Throughout the playoffs, the 36-year-old is averaging 11.8 points, 5.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals, shooting 42.0 percent from the field.