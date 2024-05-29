Conley amassed 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 105-100 win over Dallas in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Conley struggled a bit from three-point range, but he excelled in other areas, mainly as a playmaker and on the defensive end, as his four steals set the tone for Minnesota when it comes to disrupting the passing lanes. Conley has been hampered by an Achilles injury throughout the series, but he's still averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in this Western Conference Finals.