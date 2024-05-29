Conley (Achilles) is questionable for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks on Thursday.

Conley continues to deal with a right soleus strain, but he's been able to continue suiting up recently. He's averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.3 minutes per game over the first four games of the series and is unlikely to face limitations if he's cleared to play again Thursday.