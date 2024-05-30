Conley (Achilles) will play in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against Dallas on Thursday.
For the seventh game in a row, Conley will play through his right soleus strain. With Minnesota facing elimination with a loss, it's not a surprise to see Conley power through his injury again.
