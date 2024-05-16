Conley (Achilles) is at Minnesota's shootaround ahead of Thursday's Game 6 against Denver, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Conley is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest after missing Game 5 with right Achilles soreness. While Conley's presence at shootaround is a good sign of his availability, the veteran guard was also at shootaround ahead of Game 5 before being ruled out.
