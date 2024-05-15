Share Video

Conley (Achilles) is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Nuggets.

Conley was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Game 5 due to right Achilles soreness and was ultimately unable to play, allowing Nickeil Alexander-Walker to get his first start of the postseason. If Conley is sidelined again, Monte Morris would be a candidate for double-digit minutes off the bench.

