Conley (Achilles) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against Dallas.

Conley is dealing with a right soleus strain and has been a constant on the injury report, despite appearing in the Timberwolves' last four games. With Minnesota facing a 2-0 series deficit, the veteran will likely continue to play through the injury as the Timberwolves fight to keep their season alive on the road. If Conley is unable to go, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely take his place in the starting lineup.