Conley (Achilles) is will play and start in Friday's Game 2 against Dallas.
Conley has been consistently carrying questionable tags due to a soleus strain, but he will suit up for a fourth straight game. After seeing 31 minutes in Game 1, Conley is likely to see a similar workload Friday evening.
