Share Video

Link copied!

Conley (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Friday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks.

Conley continues to deal with a right soleus strain but has suited up in each of Minnesota's last three contests. If the veteran guard is upgraded to available yet again Friday, he will likely receive a similar workload to the 31 minutes he played in Game 1.

More News