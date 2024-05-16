Conley (Achilles) will play in Game 6 against the Nuggets on Thursday, head coach Chris Finch told Jack Borman of SB Nation.

Finch also said the Wolves will be "mindful" of Conley's minutes after he missed Game 5 with an Achilles injury. Still, the veteran floor general will be out there in what could be the last game of the season for a Minnesota team that has lost three in a row against the defending champions. Conley is averaging 11.3 points, 7.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game during the current postseason run, and even though he'll have his minutes monitored, it would be shocking if he's not part of the starting lineup.