Conley (Achilles) won't play in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Conley has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to right Achilles soreness. In his absence, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Monte Morris will likely receive increased playing time. Conley's next chance to suit up is Game 6 on Thursday.

