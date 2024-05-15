Conley (Achilles) won't play in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Conley has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to right Achilles soreness. In his absence, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Monte Morris will likely receive increased playing time. Conley's next chance to suit up is Game 6 on Thursday.
