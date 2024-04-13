Conley contributed 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 109-106 victory over the Hawks.

Conley has been doing a good job as the Timberwolves' main playmaker out of the backcourt, and while his usage rate could decrease now that Karl-Anthony Towns is back in the mix, he remains a solid contributor, particularly in the assists category. Conley has scored in double digits in seven of his last 1o games, averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 assists per game in that span.