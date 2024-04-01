Conley posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), one rebound, seven assists and four steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 109-101 loss to the Bulls.

Conley had a solid outing both as a scorer and playmaker, but the rest of the offense just wasn't sharp, as the Timberwolves barely reached the 100-point mark in this loss. The veteran floor general has been playing well lately, scoring in double digits in five of his last six games while dishing out five or more assists in each of those contests. Conley will aim to keep this run alive in a tough matchup against Fred VanVleet and the Rockets on Tuesday.