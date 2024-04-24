Conley ended Tuesday's 105-93 win over the Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes.

Conley assumed more responsibility on the offensive end of the floor, tallying 18 points in 32 minutes. Despite not always putting up noteworthy production, Conley is a vital piece for the Timberwolves. He provides them with leadership both on and off the court, as well as a cool head when the going gets tough. Minnesota will look to take a stranglehold on the series when they line up for Game 3 Friday.