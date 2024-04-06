Conley ended Friday's 97-87 loss to Phoenix with five points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists over 25 minutes.

Although Conley returned tiothe starting lineup, he was ineffective in the low-scoring loss, joining three other starters who failed to break the double-digit scoring barrier. Although Conley's not at risk of losing his starting role, Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a solid result during his absence and scored 13 points off the bench during Friday's loss. At the very least, Alexander-Walker's usage is likely to increase, which could cut into Conley's usual load.