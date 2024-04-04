Conley (rest) will be available for Friday's game against the Suns.
The veteran had his 28-game active streak snapped Wednesday against Toronto as he was given a maintenance day. He'll likely reprise his usual role against the Suns, which means Nickeil Alexander-Walker is expected to return to the second unit.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Resting Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Scores 19, hands out seven dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Shines in win over Cleveland•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Strong from deep in season high•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Drops 23 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Strong effort in win Monday•