Conley has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to rest purposes.
Conley's absence will snap a 28-game streak of appearances. The last time the veteran was sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker drew a start. Monte Morris and Jordan McLaughlin are also candidates for increased playing time in Conley's stead.
