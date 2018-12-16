Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Cleared to play Saturday
Conley (hamstring) will play Saturday against the Rockets.
A sore hamstring is bothering Conley, but he'll be able to take the court Saturday. This month, he's averaging 18.3 points, 6.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals.
