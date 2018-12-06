Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Fills stat sheet in Wednesday's win
Conley posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 96-86 win over the Clippers.
Conley was extremely efficient as a scorer while contributing in every category. His shooting percentages have mostly suffered while his production has soared, as Conley is averaging career highs in points, assists, and blocks per game. The swats have been a pleasant surprise of late, as he has blocked two shots in two of the last four games while denying six through the last four tilts.
