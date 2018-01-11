Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Progresses to 3-on-3 scrimmaging
Conley (Achilles) has began participating in 3-on-3 scrimmages with teammates, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Though he remains without a timetable for a return, Conley's progression is certainly encouraging, though the team is likely to remain as cautious as possible with him considering their place at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. More word on his recovery should emerge as he continues to hit milestones. In the meantime, Tyreke Evans will seemingly continue to carry the bulk of the ballhandling duties for Memphis.
