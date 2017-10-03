Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Quiet preseason debut Monday
Conley scored four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a block in 15 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Magic.
He helped provide some veteran stability to a patchwork Grizzlies lineup that was missing four key players, before handing things off to Mario Chalmers and the bench. Conley is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 20.5 points and 2.5 three-pointers while failing to top 70 games played for the third straight campaign, making the 29-year-old's ability to stay healthy the critical factor in his fantasy value.
