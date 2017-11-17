Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out indefinitely
Conley (Achilles) has been ruled out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Peter Edmiston of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Conley continues to deal with soreness in his Achilles and left heel and will undergo treatment over the next two weeks before being re-evaluated. It looks like his absence will extend beyond the two weeks, however, so it could be a while before the Grizzlies get their starting point guard back. In Conley's absence, Mario Chalmers and Tyreke Evans will continue to share ball-handling duties, with Evans benefitting the most, as he's posting his best numbers since his rookie season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Pacers•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Doesn't go through shootaround•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 20 points Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Goes for 23 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 22 points in victory•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...