Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out indefinitely

Conley (Achilles) has been ruled out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Peter Edmiston of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Conley continues to deal with soreness in his Achilles and left heel and will undergo treatment over the next two weeks before being re-evaluated. It looks like his absence will extend beyond the two weeks, however, so it could be a while before the Grizzlies get their starting point guard back. In Conley's absence, Mario Chalmers and Tyreke Evans will continue to share ball-handling duties, with Evans benefitting the most, as he's posting his best numbers since his rookie season.